Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $640,334.52 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanley J. Meresman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardant Health alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.01. 465,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $129.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $63,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.