Guider (GDR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $72.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market cap of $12,541.36 and approximately $72.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00061800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00144996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.17 or 0.00813156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043238 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.