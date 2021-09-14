Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $50,083.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.99 or 0.00389120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,240,859 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

