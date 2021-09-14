Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 7,753 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $419.72 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.56 and a 200-day moving average of $237.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,259,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,973,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,600 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.