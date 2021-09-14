Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 593 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $331.59 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.