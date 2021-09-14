Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $710.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $675.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $735.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

