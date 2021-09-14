Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,087,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

