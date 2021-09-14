Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio stock opened at $336.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day moving average is $357.42. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

