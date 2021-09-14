Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 433 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $321.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.37. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

