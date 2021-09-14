GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.66

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $49.36 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001614 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,568,015 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

