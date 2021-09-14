GYEN Price Hits $0.0091 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $437,472.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00121401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.36 or 0.99872418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.94 or 0.07097968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.41 or 0.00913932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

