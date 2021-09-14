H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Down 93.4% in August

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 224,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. H.I.G. Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 514.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 902,003 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 279.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 457,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 336,988 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 51.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 237,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 263.1% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 224,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,231,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

