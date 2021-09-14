Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Chairman Hartley R. Rogers Sells 11,487 Shares

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HLNE stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,071. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

