Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Vice Chairman Sells $5,205,855.60 in Stock

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,071. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.73. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after purchasing an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

