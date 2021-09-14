Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HMMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,524. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
