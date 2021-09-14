Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,524. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

