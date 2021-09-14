Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. 6,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7622 per share. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.