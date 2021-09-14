Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. 6,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7622 per share. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

