Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in August

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

HVRRY traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. 1,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

