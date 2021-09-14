HAPI (HAPI) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.11 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.25 or 0.00096109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $18.11 million and $3.66 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HAPI has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00843459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043912 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 400,332 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.