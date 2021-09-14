Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.27

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

