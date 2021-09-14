HARD Protocol Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $73.39 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00078213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00122020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00179165 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.85 or 1.00265927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.78 or 0.07219751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00869677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002869 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

