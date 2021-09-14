HARD Protocol Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $71.37 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00121484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00172079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,973.41 or 1.00002142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.41 or 0.07226956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00915658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

