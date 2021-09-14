Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of HDIUF stock remained flat at $$29.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

