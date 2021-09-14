Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

About Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

