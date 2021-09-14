Harmony (ONE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $177.12 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $177.12 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00335095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.60 or 0.00841627 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,172,282,404 coins and its circulating supply is 10,553,517,404 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars.

