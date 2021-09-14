Harmony Tops One Day Trading Volume of $214.25 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $214.25 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00357270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00145812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,171,481,485 coins and its circulating supply is 10,552,716,485 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

