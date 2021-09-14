Harvest Finance Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $128.13 million and approximately $43.73 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $205.34 or 0.00435594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 653,229 coins and its circulating supply is 623,999 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

