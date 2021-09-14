Hashgard (GARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $23,977.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00811031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

