Hathor (HTR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.98 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Hathor has a total market cap of $174.19 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00079710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00171015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.38 or 1.00059138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07174776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.47 or 0.00889847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

