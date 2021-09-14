Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $5.96 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00012638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $86.86 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,137.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.01 or 0.07229990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00383926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $638.71 or 0.01355006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00120657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.83 or 0.00578805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00572130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00324266 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,580,222 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.