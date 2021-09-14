Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $6.18 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00013272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $90.06 million and $1.14 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,547.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.43 or 0.07202134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00386668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.37 or 0.01349948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00121654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.14 or 0.00561022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00491638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00346271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,577,375 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

