Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.16

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 2231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $611.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.
Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.