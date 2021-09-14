Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $968,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYAC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,273. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.