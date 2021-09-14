HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 192.89% from the company’s previous close.

BLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. Analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

