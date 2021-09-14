HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 192.89% from the company’s previous close.
BLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.
Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
