HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.

TSE BLU traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.21. 649,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.52. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$8.02. The firm has a market cap of C$564.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

