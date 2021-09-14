HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 131.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.74. 1,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,520. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 405,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,233,000 after acquiring an additional 231,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

