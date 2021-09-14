HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 293.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 7,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,291. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $402.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

