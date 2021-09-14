HC Wainwright Trims Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price to $51.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 184.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $547.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

