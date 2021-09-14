HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.16 and its 200 day moving average is $214.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.