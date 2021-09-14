HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,839. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

