HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,213 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $22,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 126,074 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE HDB opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

