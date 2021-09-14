HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $81,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 149,623 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 578.0% during the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

