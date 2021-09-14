Head to Head Analysis: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 11 1 3.08

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $50.54, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 13.24% 5.28% 2.15% Gaming and Leisure Properties 45.79% 21.96% 6.28%

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.04 $97.37 million $2.12 12.91 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.79 $505.71 million $3.45 13.96

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

