Head to Head Contrast: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) versus Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Klépierre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 8.41 $20.11 million N/A N/A Klépierre $966.53 million 6.84 -$897.51 million N/A N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klépierre.

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 40.54% 10.64% 1.32% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Klépierre 6 4 1 0 1.55

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Klépierre.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Klépierre on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

