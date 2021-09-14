Head to Head Review: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Honda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 38.31 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.98 Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.43 $6.18 billion $3.59 8.62

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Honda Motor 6.57% 10.76% 4.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideanomics and Honda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Honda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.10%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

