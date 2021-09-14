Head to Head Review: Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) vs. Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Toyota Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 0.98 $21.11 billion $14.99 11.97

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucid Group and Toyota Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Toyota Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lucid Group currently has a consensus price target of 20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Toyota Motor 9.76% 12.76% 5.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Lucid Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

