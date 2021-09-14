Head to Head Survey: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry and Abraxas Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 0.91 -$262.89 million $0.56 10.61 Abraxas Petroleum $43.04 million 0.34 -$184.52 million N/A N/A

Abraxas Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Berry and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Berry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -33.93% 2.99% 1.49% Abraxas Petroleum -298.50% -148.04% -70.09%

Volatility & Risk

Berry has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry beats Abraxas Petroleum on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin. The company was founded by Robert L.G. Watson in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

