Head to Head Survey: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) vs. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EPR Properties and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 5 1 1 2.25 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

EPR Properties presently has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $414.66 million 8.93 -$131.73 million $1.89 26.19 Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 15.36 $19.08 million $2.06 22.84

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EPR Properties. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. EPR Properties pays out 158.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -21.28% -3.18% -1.29% Community Healthcare Trust 25.70% 4.92% 3.11%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats EPR Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

