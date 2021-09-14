Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

