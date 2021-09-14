HeartBout (HB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $198,113.91 and approximately $42.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

