Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hecla Mining worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,993,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 714,356 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,774,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,013 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

NYSE HL opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

